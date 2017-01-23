Man in 20's arrested for murder after allegedly shooting two house guests

Davon Dayron Jones was arrested and charges with two counts of felony murder.

DULUTH, Ga. -- Police made an arrest in a double murder after a 24-year-old man shot two house guests.

Authorities said the incident happened in the 2100 block of Hopkins Mill Lane in Duluth Sunday night. That's where a caller said two men had been shot in a residence. The caller said the shooter fled the scene.

When police arrived, they found one one man already dead. The second man was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville where he, too, died.

Police arrested 24-year-old Davon Dayron Jones. He was charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Police believe Jones lived at the home where the incident happened.

Authorities believe the victims were family friends of the suspect and that they were invited to the home earlier in the day. Police haven't released identities of the victims yet because they're still working on notifying family members.

