One man dead, another suffering 'unknown injuries' after Duluth shooting

DULUTH, Ga. -- Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting in a Duluth apartment complex that left one man dead, Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 3400 block of Ridge Brook Trail - Bridgewater Apartments. Police said that a caller reported an unknown person had come to their apartment and possibly been shot. When police arrived, they found one man with unknown injuries and then another in the breezeway of the 3200 building. The second person was already dead. The surviving victim was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville with unknown injuries.

Investigators have since begun speaking with potential witnesses to try and root out the cause of the shooting. As of Saturday evening, that information - and the relationship between the two victims - is unknown.

