Police: Two men allegedly invited to home, shot by resident in Duluth

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

DULUTH, Ga. -- Police in Gwinnett are investigating after a double homicide in Duluth late Sunday.

Authorities said the incident happened in the 2100 block of Hopkins Mill Lane shortly after 8 p.m. That's where a caller said two men had been shot in a residence. The caller said the shooter fled the scene.

When police arrived, they found one one man already dead. The second man was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville where he, too, died. Detectives are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting. Police believe the shooter lived at the home where the incident happened and that other family members also live at the home.

Authorities believe the victims were family friends of the suspect and that they were invited to the home earlier in the day. Police don't yet know where the suspect is now.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). You can also text your tip to “Crimes” (274637). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

(© 2017 WXIA)