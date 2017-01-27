Teen injured in Duluth hit-and-run incident Sunday night

DULUTH, GA -- A teenage male was hurt when he struck by a vehicle while changing a tire on southbound Peachtree Industrial Boulevard after 11 pm last Sunday in what Duluth Police said was a hit-and-run incident.

Upon arrival, an officer found Azriel Ross on the ground behind his Cadillac Escalade being attended to by EMS workers. The area where Ross was struck was not lighted, and there was no shoulder off of the roadway.

Ross told the officer that while he was changing a flat tire, he was struck by a white vehicle with two males inside.

Police said Ross was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville. His parents arrived and took the Cadillac to a nearby gas station, where they left the vehicle and went to the hospital.

The officer said the area was checked, but the suspected vehicle was not located. There were no witnesses to the incident. No other injuries were reported.

