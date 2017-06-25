Dunwoody cop helps motorist pick out perfect car seat

DUNWOODY, Ga – A Dunwoody police officer turned what could have been a ticketing offense into a teachable moment.
Officer Jeffrey Leach conducted a traffic stop after spotting a child in a vehicle who was not in a car seat.
But rather than issue a citation, Leach, who is one of the department’s car seat installation techs, took the driver to a local Target to buy a car seat.
Leach helped the driver pick out the right seat and installed it for him.
The driver allowed the department to pick up the story.
