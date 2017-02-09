Suspects wanted for over $10K in fraudluent charges

DUNWOODY, GA - Police are searching for two suspects in connection to an identify fraud and theft case.

A male suspect and a female suspect stole a victim's wallet back in January 2017 while the victim dined at a Panera Bread, according to police. The suspects then went to two Best Buys, Nordstrom and a Total Wine in both the Dunwoody and Kennesaw areas and spent $10,843.96 in fraudulent purchases.

The male is described as being white or possibly of Asian descent, between 5'10 and 6'01 feet tall, weighing between 175 and 200 lbs. and possibly having a very thin mustache. He was wearing a plain navy blue Nike cap, large sunglasses, a black shirt with white spots and blue jeans. He is also right-handed.

The female is described as being white or possibly of Asian descent, between 5'02 and 5'05 feet tall, weighing between 120 and 135 lbs and has long black hair reaching to her lower back. She was wearing a large black hat, a tan blouse, blue jeans and tall, brown boots. She is possibly left-handed.

Officials are asking for anyone with information about these two suspects to please contact Detective W. Yeargin at 678-382-6916 or at william.yeargin@dunwoodyga.gov. You can also submit anonymous tips to www.dunwoodypoilce.com or by texting CRIMES (274-637). Use the word 'DPDTIPS' at the start of your message.

(© 2017 WXIA)