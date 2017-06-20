Earthquake rattles parts of Georgia and South Carolina

The United States Geological Survey reports that a magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattled parts of Georgia and South Carolina late Tuesday morning.

The tremor happened at about 11:15 a.m., and was centered in southwest Augusta, near the intersection of Peach Orchard Road and Chester Avenue.

The USGS says so far, they have received quake reports from as far away as Huntsville and Valdosta.

No immediate report of damage or injuries were reported.

