East Paulding High School gym destroyed in fire

DALLAS, Ga. -- Efforts to fix the roof and HVAC systems at East Paulding High School ended in ruins after a massive fire destroyed the school's gymnasium.

A spokesperson for the Paulding County Fire Department said they found smoke coming from the school when they arrived at 1:39 Friday afternoon. School was already out for the summer, so no students or faculty were inside at the time.

A contractor on site said workers had been cutting metal on the roof. Sparks from that work caused the fire.

Firefighters worked through the night fighting hot spots. Additional overhaul work was underway by Monday morning.

Community efforts, including those from rival schools, were launched to help rebuild the gym. But a school spokesperson tells 11Alive News that because the contractor was at fault for the fire, their insurance will cover the full cost of the loss. It was unknown how long that work would take.

