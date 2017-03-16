17 displaced in East Point apartment fire

(Photo: Google Earth)

EAST POINT, Ga. -- Fire officials are still working to figure out what caused an apartment fire that damaged a 12 unit building in East Point on Thursday night.

The fire happened at 2330 Delowe Drive - the Stanton Crest Apartments - around 10:20 p.m. Crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke already coming through the roof of the two-story brick building but all residents safely outside.

The fire was put out around 10:57 p.m. with one apartment sustaining 90 percent fire damage and a second unit suffering 20 to 25 percent damage. Two other units also also had water damage.

Authorities said the American Red Cross is working to provide shelter for 17 residents including seven adults and 10 children who were impacted by the fire. A total of 13 firefighters from the East Point Fire Department responded and a mutual aid agreement also allowed a fire crew of five from College Park to help bring the flames under control.

Fire crews found no people inside the building but managed to save a pet hamster and turtle.

