Red Cross helps 6 familes after East Point apartment fire

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 8:38 PM. EST January 15, 2017

EAST POINT, Ga. -- Families are seeking shelter from the Red Cross, Sunday, after an apartment fire that displaced 12 people in East Point.

The fire happened at the Bullock Hambersham Apartments in the 3200 block of East Washington Road.  Officials with the Red Cross said the fire forced six different families from their homes.

Volunteers from the organization met one-on-one with those affected to help meet emergency needs for essentials such as shelter, food, clothing and even replacement prescriptions.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross said that caseworkers are expected to continue working with residents until they can get back on their feet.

(© 2017 WXIA)


