SUV crashes into East Point restaurant; 3 injured

EAST POINT, Ga. -- Police confirm three injuries after an SUV crashed into an East Point restaurant, Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened in the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue at Malone's Steak & Seafood restaurant. The driver, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody after the accident. Of the three reported injuries, two required the victims be taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the injured people were restaurant patrons in the restaurant who were sitting near a glass window when the SUV came crashing in. Officials have not yet released the cause of the accident or what charges the driver could be facing.

© 2017 WXIA-TV