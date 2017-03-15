WXIA
Close

SUV crashes into East Point restaurant; 3 injured

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 6:32 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

EAST POINT, Ga. -- Police confirm three injuries after an SUV crashed into an East Point restaurant, Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened in the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue at Malone's Steak & Seafood restaurant.  The driver, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody after the accident.  Of the three reported injuries, two required the victims be taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the injured people were restaurant patrons in the restaurant who were sitting near a glass window when the SUV came crashing in. Officials have not yet released the cause of the accident or what charges the driver could be facing.

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories