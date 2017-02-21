Ectasy-laced letters send two detention officers to hospital

Photo of Sheriff's Office from madisoncountysheriffga.org

MADISON COUNTY - Letters laced with ectasy and mailed to two inmates in the Madison County jail are responsible for sending two officers to the hospital last Thursday.

Chief Deputy Jeff Vaughn said the letters were mailed to a female and male inmate.

While examining the mail around 3 a.m., two detention officers began to feel tingling and numbness in their fingers. "One officer accidentally touched his face and his cheek and mouth area became numb," Vaughn said.

It was determined that a drug called Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), more commonly known as ecstasy, was on the adhesive portion of the envelopes.

Both officers spent about 30 minutes in the emergency room at Piedmont Athens Regional hospital. "They are doing fine and were able to come right back to work," Vaughn said.

Investigators with the Sheriff's Office said they know where the letters came from and expects charges to be filed. The case is also being investigated by the Northern Circuit District Attorney's office.



WXIA