Elderly woman found dead in basement after house fire

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - An elderly woman was killed after a fire broke out at a home on the 400 block of Lady Guinevere Way in Jonesboro.

The fire happened around 10:40 Wednesday night.

Batt. Chief Jacque Feilke said firefighters arrived on scene to heavy flames and faced several obstacles moving through the burning home. They were alerted by neighbors that an elderly woman who was bedridden there. She was found in the basement.

Batt. Chief Feilke said the fire is suspicious and GBI was called to scene early Thursday morning. The house could possibly collapse due to damage caused by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

WXIA