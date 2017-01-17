Elementary school provides grief counseling after fatal pit bull attack

Police respond to a pit bull attack in Atlanta.

ATLANTA - Atlanta Public Schools mobilized a crisis team after three children were attacked while walking to their bus stop Tuesday morning.

Witnesses say the kids were attacked by three pit bulls in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.

"I chased the dog away from the rest of the kids and it got down to the second abandoned house. That 's when I noticed that it was standing over the second child, the little's boy's unconscious body," Shamonte Clayton said.

That boy, identified as Logan Braatz, was originally rushed to Egleston Hospital. He was transported to Grady's trauma unit where he later passed away.

Another student, five-year-old Syrai Sanders, was seriously injured and rushed into surgery. She's now in stable condition.

A third, unidentified child, was treated and released.

"Atlanta Public Schools sent a crisis team to F.L. Stanton this morning to provide grief counseling for students and staff. Our deepest condolences go out to the family," an APS spokesperson said.

Hours after the attack, Atlanta Police confirmed the owner was taken into custody. Cameron Tucker was charged with two counts of reckless conduct.

