Ellijay, apple picking rank among top fall destinations, activities

ALL IMAGES TURNKEY

Friday, Sept. 22, is the first day of fall, and Ellijay is Georgia’s top destination for vacation home rentals.

The survey conducted by Turnkey Vacation Home Rentals also found haunted houses to be the state’s favorite fall activity.

The nation’s top 10 overall fall destinations for vacation home rentals are:

Winter Park, CO

Leavenworth, WA

Big Bear, CA

Central Oregon

Breckenridge, CO

Sedona, AZ

Park City, UT

Smoky Mountains, TN

New York City, NY

New Orleans, LA

While the survey found pumpkin carving as the nation’s favorite autumn activity, it also listed apple picking, an activity that Ellijay is known for, in the fall:

Pumpkin Carving

Haunted House

Halloween Movies

Trick-or-Treating

Leaf Peeping

Apple Picking

Tailgating

Bonfire

Fall Festival

Hayride

© 2017 WXIA-TV