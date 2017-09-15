(Photo: Sherrod, Tiffany)

Atlanta Fire-Rescue and Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a construction worker, police said.

The incident happened at 1110 West Peachtree Street NE near 13th Street.

The victim was employed with Batson-Cook Construction. The company's headquarters is based in West Point, GA and also has an office in Atlanta. Randy Hall, the company's president, said there was an equipment accident on the site around 4:50 p.m., and that the company is fully cooperating with authorities and is also conducting an investigation of its own.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

