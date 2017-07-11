Emory PD launches criminal probe into botched hip hop concert

ATLANTA -- Emory University police are now conducting a criminal investigation into a botched hip hop concert that got canceled this spring. Emory students paid a substantial booking fee to line up the hip hop trio known as "Migos."

Migos is an Atlanta hip hop trio that's touring worldwide the rest of this year. So its scheduled concert at Emory University was a significant topic on campus this spring.

But the concert fizzled—and last week, Emory University police launched a criminal investigation. The student group had paid a deposit of $37,500 to an Atlanta booking company called Global Talent Agency. But Migos had another concert booked the same day in Mississippi. That deposit apparently disappeared.

Global Talent Agency listed an address at an industrial site on Bishop St. near Atlantic Station. There's no sign of it now, and a two-year tenant told us she'd never heard of the agency. In March, a man identifying himself as a principal of the company told 11Alive's Chris Hopper that a refund to Emory would be forthcoming, but hung up the phone call before Hopper could glean details.

Meantime, a similar booking issue arose last year in Indiana – alleging Global Talent Agency had bilked more than $10,000 from Ball State University. And the Georgia Better Business Bureau site lists numerous complaints about the company's failure to deliver.

Emory's police department and communications department declined to release more information on the case, citing the pending criminal investigation. Details of the probe were first reported by Emory's student newspaper, the Emory Wheel.

