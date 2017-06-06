ATLANTA - According to Delta, a person was bitten by a dog while aboard a San Diego-bound flight from Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta.

The incident happened Sunday, and involved a passenger's emotional support animal.

According to a police report, the passenger was bitten by a North Carolina Marine Corps member's chocolate lab-pointer mix during the boarding process.

Delta confirmed the incident and released a statement, saying:

"Prior to pushback of flight 1430, ATL-SAN, a passenger sustained a bite from another passenger's emotional support dog. The customer who was bitten was removed from the flight to receive medical attention."

The passenger, from Alabama, was transported to the hospital in stable condition with "severe injury to the face due to several dog bites," the police report said.

According to authorities, the dog and the owner were cleared to travel for a later flight, however, the dog had to fly in a kennel. The dog's owner was not charged in the incident.

