Employee shot 4 times, fights back; 3 suspects at large

TUCKER, Ga. - With their faces covered, gloves on and brandishing guns, police said three men stormed inside the Discount Grocery Store at 6330 Lawrenceville Hwy., with the intent to rob it, around 9:30 p.m., on New Year's Day.

The 37-year-old employee who was working solo fought back. Police said the employee struggled with the men behind the counter, near the cash register. One man pistol-whipped the employee in the head, but that didn't stop the worker from trying to defend himself.

The employee grabbed his own handgun from behind the counter and tried to shoot the attackers. Police said one of the three assailants then shot the employee several times. He was shot twice in the head, once in the hand and once in the arm, before he fell to the ground.

The suspects ran out of the store.

After they left, the employee called 911. Once emergency medical responders arrived on the scene, police said the employee stood up and walked to the stretcher.

If anyone has any information about this case contact GCPD detectives at (770) 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.