Employee shot after fight in Walmart parking lot

DECATUR, GA. - A confrontation between a Walmart employee and another man led to a shooting in the parking lot, officals say.

DeKalb County Police say the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart on North Decatur Road. Witnesses tell police that a dispute broke out between two men in the parking lot. The suspect then pulled a gun from a bag and shot one of the men, an employee, in the hand.

The employee was taken to an area hospital.

DeKalb County Police confirm the suspect is currently in custody.

