Employee shot in chest after closing restaurant, police search for suspect

LILBURN, GA - The Gwinnett County Police are searching for a suspect who shot a pizza restaurant employee as they were walking out to their car after closing.

According to police, a Marcos Pizza employee was walking out to his car Monday after closing the restaurant located at 4050 Five Forks Trickum Road.

A little after 10:00 p.m., deputies arrived and found the victim lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Officers were able to apply a seal to the victim’s chest to stop the bleeding and began other first aid measures before paramedics arrived.

The victim was able to tell police that the suspect was a black male dressed in all black and attempted to rob him. At this point, police do not think the suspect was able to escape with any items.

Detectives are still investigating this incident and ask anyone who may have information regarding this shooting to please call GCPD at 770-513-5300 or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

We're seeking tips to identify a robber/shooter who assaulted a Marco's Pizza employee overnight. @StopCrimeATL 404 577-8477, cash reward pic.twitter.com/zZ14gL7to8 — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) October 10, 2017

