Enjoy the busy New Year's weekend in Atlanta with these safety tips

New Year’s weekend will be a busy one for Atlanta!

With multiple sporting events and the final Peach Drop ringing in 2017 in Underground Atlanta, nearly 175,000 people are expected to crowd the city.

Did you know Atlanta is in the top cities for New Year’s Eve celebrations?

A list of just some of the top events happening this busy weekend include:

Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons game at Philip’s Arena

Friday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Parade through Downtown Atlanta

Saturday, Dec. 31, at 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Fan Fest at the Georgia World Congress Center

Saturday, Dec. 31, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Game University of Washington vs. University of Alabama at the Georgia Dome

Saturday, Dec. 31, 3:00 p.m.

Peach Drop 2016 at Underground Atlanta

Saturday Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome

Sunday, Jan. 1 at 4:25 p.m.

With all the events, police are stepping up their presence in the city to ensure everyone enjoys the festivities safely. The Atlanta Police Department has these five safety tips for visitors and residents alike to make sure your weekend is enjoyable and goes smoothly.

1. Think Before You Drink.

With the New Year, some people will likely be celebrating with a cocktail, but police remind you: Don’t drink and drive.

The Atlanta Police Department is launching a social media campaign urging citizens who plan on drinking to designate a driver, use MARTA, take a cab or use a rideshare service as they ring in the New Year.

2. Celebrate safely.

When the clock strikes midnight, some may think to fire off celebratory gunfire. But police strongly discourage pointing a gun towards the sky and firing shots into the air because it’s both unsafe and against the law. In Atlanta, anyone caught firing a gun into the air could be charged with a misdemeanor and face a fine of up to $1,000.

3. Prevent crime.

Don’t make it easy for criminals to break into your vehicle. Police recommend removing all your valuables including purses, cell phones, GPS systems, laptops, tablet computers, firearms and other valuables from unattended vehicles.

4. Plan ahead.

Thanks to all the events going on and the extra foot traffic in a concentrated area, you should expect traffic to be much heavier than normal. Consider taking MARTA to events or carpooling to get to where you need to know. The streetcar is also an option to people trying to make their way through the city. 11Alive has posted their hours of operation here.

5. Park Smart.

Be mindful of parking only in permitted lots and be sure to pay attention to any “No Parking” signs to avoid tickets or fines. Violators could also have their vehicles towed or impounded.

