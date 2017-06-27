Ex-DeKalb commissioner indicted on theft charges

THINKSTOCK

DECATUR, Ga -- A former DeKalb County commissioner has been indicted on charges of theft.

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Stan Watson, 63, on charges that he stole 3,000 in county funds intended for business travel.

The charge against Watson dates back to January 2016 when he served as District 7 commissioner. Prosecutors day Watson requested and received advance checks for travel expenses related to upcoming business conferences.

But prior to attending those conferences, Watson resigned in March 2016 to run for tax commissioner. Prosecutors say the expense money was converted to personal use and not repaid until approximately one year later.

A warrant has been issued for Watson's arrest.

