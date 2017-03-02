Ex-wife arrested in death of husband's new fiancé

Petra Elvira Reese and Jerome Lloyd were arrested and charged with murder.

ROSWELL, Ga. - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 53-year old woman.

Police said James Jerome Lloyd, 31, out of Milton, Ga. was arrested on February 28, and was charged with murder of of Karen Lee LaForge.



On March 2, Petra Elvira Reese 55, was also arrested and was charged with murder. She is the ex-wife of Joe Reese, the victim's fiancé. Lloyd is a known associate of Petra Reese, according to police.

An investigation into Karen Lee LaForge’s murder began on the afternoon of January 17, when Roswell Police officers were dispatched to a person down call at 505 Tyson Circle.

When police arrived, LaForge was laying dead on the ground by the side of the home.



Police said leading up to the arrests, they worked with the victim’s friends and family to find leads. Investigators also said they worked worked with witnesses from the City of Milton to gather information.

Police believe Reese and Lloyd were responsible for the murder of LaForge and do not anticipate any additional arrests.

