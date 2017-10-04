EXCLUSIVE POLL: Moore leads city council president race

Felicia Moore is running for Atlanta city council president

ATLANTA -- An election runoff appears probable in the race for Atlanta City Council President. It’s a three-way race among well-known city council members, led by council veteran Felicia Moore. Yet almost a quarter of the electorate is undecided.

Our 11Alive poll shows Moore at 33 percent, a nine point lead over councilman C.T. Martin at 24 percent and Alex Wan at 19 percent. Another 24 percent still haven’t decided.

Read the full poll here.

Moore has gotten headlines over the years as a thorn in the side to Mayor Kasim Reed. When Reed needed city council votes to approve public funding for the new Atlanta Falcons stadium, Moore held out. Now she’s running for city council president, leading the race as an unapologetic contrarian who has also jousted with Mayors Shirley Franklin and Bill Campbell.

"It’s a yes for the voters when you have elected officials that fully vet things and make sure it’s in the best interest of the city," Moore said Wednesday. "It’s nothing personal."

CT Martin has been winning city council elections since 1990 and our poll shows older voters still like him. The 80 year old councilman spoke to us by phone.

"I am confident my supporters will show up in big numbers," Martin said. "I have the knowledge base that I know what to do in this job."

But Martin could miss a runoff with Moore if city councilman Alex Wan surges among undecided voters. Our poll shows Wan is leading among white voters -- and that most of the undecided voters in this race are white.

"I think it’s still quite early in the cycle. I think a lot of folks have been paying attention to the mayor’s race, and haven’t really had the bandwidth yet to focus on city council president," Wan said. "And that’s going to be our job over the next 34 days."

Moore thinks she can win the race without a runoff.

Our poll results also show incumbent Michael Julian Bond, at 47% has a sizable lead over Courtney English at 30% in the Council 1 Post At Large race.

And in the Council 2 Post At Large race, Matt Westmoreland leads Bret R. Williams and Cory Ruth. Both are citywide races.

© 2017 WXIA-TV