EXCLUSIVE | Wife of indicted officer: 'We think about what happened every day.'

The wife of an Atlanta Police officer indicted on murder charges is talking exclusively to 11Alive News.

While it’s exceedingly rare to hear from the wife of a man charged with murder, Lindsey Burns says she’s speaking out to offer up a side of her husband that she says the public hasn’t seen.

“The guy I married went to Haiti after the earthquake to help with humanitarian work”, Lindsey explains, “That is the person that I know and that I don’t think the media gets to intimately know.”

On June 22, 2016, Officer James Rolfe Burns answered a call for help placed by an off duty officer patrolling the Monroe Place Apartments in Midtown, Atlanta. Shortly after arriving on scene, Officer Burns fired a single shot at a moving vehicle, killing the man behind the wheel. Burns later told investigators that he could hear the car accelerating and that the driver, identified as 22-year-old Caine Rogers, was trying to run him over.

An internal investigation concluded that not only was Rogers’ car not accelerating, but that Burns was standing behind his patrol vehicle and not directly exposed to the oncoming car.

As a result, Burns was fired from the Atlanta Police Department and later indicted Burns on charges ranging from making false statements to felony murder.

The life Lindsey Burns had planned for she and her husband has been put on hold indefinitely since the shooting.

The pair doesn’t have the typical love story.

There was nothing whirlwind about their romance; instead it was built on a solid foundation, based in friendship. Lindsey was looking for a roommate around the same time Rolfe was moving back to Atlanta after a stint abroad doing humanitarian work.

“I met Rolfe and we hit it off as friends right away”, Lindsey recalls. “We have very similar senses of humor and we’re just very compatible as friends.”

Lindsey later moved to New York, for what she describes as a “change of pace”. But a random visit from Rolfe changed the trajectory of their relationship.

“I remember opening the door and just noticing a kind of shift. There was something magnetic between us that I hadn’t really noticed before.”

Her friends noticed the shift, too.

“We went out to dinner that night with some of my friends and they were all like ‘Who is this guy? He’s cute. He’s so funny. He’s so smart.’” Lindsey recalls with a smile. “He really is kind of this modern day renaissance man… You know the whole nine yards. I really hadn’t met anyone in my life quite like him.”

After years of being in the friend zone, that quick trip catapulted their relationship. The pair dated long distance for about six months, but Rolfe’s decision to apply to the Atlanta Police Department in 2013 compelled Lindsey's move home.

“I think that really set our relationship on a fast track because everything becomes so much more precious when there’s so much danger involved”, she says.

Rolfe proposed to the Lindsey on a dock in Cashiers, North Carolina and the pair were married in March the following year.

Three months later, Rolfe fired the fatal shot that cost Caine Rogers his life, and them, their future.

“We never really got to be newlyweds,” Lindsey said through her tears. “June 22nd happened and it really just shook our whole foundation and that’s really what we’ve been trying to cope with since then”.

Lindsey knew her husband’s job carried an inherent risk, but she also didn’t want to stand in the way of his desire to protect and serve.

“[I]t really took a lot just to make peace with the fact that someone’s going out there to fight crime and do good and the consequence is risking his life or his colleagues,” she said. “I also just couldn’t ask him not to go because I knew in his core it’s what he needed to for his passion and his career and his purpose.”

Mug shots and murder indictments make it easy for the public to judge a person’s character, but Lindsey insists that perception is not an accurate representation of the man she married. Throughout the interview, Lindsey touts Rolfe’s work in underserved communities abroad and he retells a time when Rolfe gave all the cash in his wallet to man living out of his car on the streets of Atlanta.

“I would bet that if you asked anyone else who’s been touched by Rolfe, they would have a handful of stories that are similar in terms of his character," she said.

Lindsey Burns has steadfastly supported her husband since the incident on June 22nd. She was there when Rolfe was released on bond and has appeared in court on his behalf. But she does not downplay the difficult road they’ve been on or the uncertainty of what lies ahead, nor does Lindsey dismiss the pain Rogers family feels at the loss of their loved one.

“There’s an undercurrent of pain in every day of our lives,” she said. “We think about what happened every day. We think about the Rogers family every day.”

The Rogers family has been steadfast in their support for Caine, even in his death. On the night of the shooting, police originally told the media that Officer Burns shot a man trying to break in to cars, but later clarified there was no evidence of a crime. To Caine’s father, Deravis Thomas, it felt as if police and the public blamed Caine for his own death. Thomas says he was glad when APD clarified that Caine was never a suspect, but he continues to struggle with the loss of his son.

“For us to go from picking clothes out together to picking out a casket for him, it’s just…”, Thomas’ sentence trails off as he blinks back tears. “I’m here to fight for him and I’m not going to stop until we get justice”.

Lindsey and Rolfe are together, for now. Rolfe is living at home while attorneys prepare for trial. Until then, Lindsey says they’re taking one day at a time.

“I think right now we’re just trying to stay above water,”she said. “I’m just grateful he’s home today.”

Currently, Rolfe Burns is released on bond. A trial date has not yet been set.

