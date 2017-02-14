Experts: Tree-killing beetle infestation creeping further into Georgia

The tiny emerald ash borer, which is causing destruction of hundreds of millions of ash trees in the U.S. (Photo: Georgia College) (Photo: WXIA)

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. -- A shiny jewel-colored beetle that’s killed hundreds-of-millions of ash trees in the United States is creeping further into Georgia, experts say. And a local school is taking the lead on finding a solution.

The bug is called the Emerald Ash Borer. And while the name may conjure up a pretty picture, Dr. Nathan Lord, said the beetle is poised to cause significant damage to both the environment and the economy.

“They’re destroying all our ash trees,” he said. Lord is a first-year assistant professor at Georgia College and one of few who studies this species of beetle.

At less than half-an-inch long, the beetle, which are believed to have arrived in a lumber or furniture shipment from Asia, bores through tree trunks to lay eggs. Its young feed on inner bark, disrupting the tree’s flow of water and nutrients.

“The problem can show up overnight,” he said. “By the time you see the damage, it’s too late. It’s severely impacting a couple ash species to the point we may not have any more left in the U.S.”

Lord says all 16 ash species in the U.S. are at risk, thanks to the aggressive nature of the bug. Once an infestation takes hold, trees die within two or three years.

Dr. Nathan Lord from Georgia College on Vimeo.

First detected near Detroit in 2002, the Emerald Ash borer has appeared in 30 states. By 2013, it had spread to northern Georgia, where it’s already making its presence known.

Last December, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) quarantined land in 44 Georgia counties, including forests as far south as Lamar and Jasper. Firewood, wood chips, compost, sawdust and other materials cannot be transported in or out of these areas.

Now the bug is just miles away from forests in Monroe, Putnam, Hancock, Bibb, Jones and Baldwin counties – forests that supply the trees used to make baseball bats, hockey sticks, oars, furniture and more.

So how do scientists plan to combat the Emerald Ash Borer, which has no natural predator in the U.S.? Scientific researchers think they have taken the first steps to getting the infestation under control.

Under the direction of Lord, Georgia College is partnering with Xavier University in Ohio, to create a DNA database of beetle species. The repository will be housed at the USDA website, where educational institutions and government agencies can go for information.

PHOTOS | Local professor looking for solution to invasive beetle

As an expert on jewel beetles, Lord is responsible for collecting their DNA information, which may lead to clues as to how the bugs find one another and mate.

“We know how they mate, but we don’t know how they find one another,” Lord said. “Although they seem to have visual behaviors, when I looked at the molecular aspect, the genes you have in your eye to recognize color? Beetles don’t have them. They can’t see blue.”

So, how does a beetle that shimmers in shades of greenish blue find each other, if it can’t see blue? Answers could lead to changing DNA patterns, so beetles can’t see host trees or find mates – thus slowing reproduction and their path of destruction.

Georgia College students are now training to collect beetles, extract muscle for DNA sequencing and enter data into the USDA database. It should be in place by May.

(© 2017 WXIA)