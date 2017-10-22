Extensive damage in Gwinnett County business fire

Fire crews battled a business fire at Allstar Logistics in unincorporated Lawrenceville early Sunday (Photo: WXIA)

There was extensive damage to a business in unincorporated Lawrenceville early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded after a passerby reported the fire at Allstar Logistics in the 900 block of Buford Drive, NE shortly after 7 a.m. The caller indicated there were flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building.

When fire crews arrived they found an extensive fire in progress at an automotive maintenance facility. An employee of the business who lives in a trailer behind the property spoke with the Gwinnett County Fire Incident Commander.

Extensive damage was caused by the fire. Investigators discovered the origination of the fire as coming from a break room in a loft area. They said the fire may have been caused by an electrical source.

The fire investigator was not able to gain full access to the room due to an unstable floor. Multiple electrical appliances and electrical items were in the room, which may have been sources of the fire. The exact cause of the blaze remains undetermined, as a result. The investigation continues.

No injuries were reported.

