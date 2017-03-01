Faith Abubey is an Emmy-nominated journalist and anchor who joins 11Alive as a multi-skilled journalist.

She brings several years of experience covering big stories on multiple platforms.

Before coming to Atlanta, Faith anchored at TEGNA-owned CBS affiliate WFMY in Greensboro. In addition to her duties as anchor, Faith was also a reporter for the station’s investigative/consumer affairs show called 2 Wants 2 Know.

During her five years in the Greensboro market, she covered some of the biggest news stories including several presidential campaign stops by President Donald Trump, Mitt Romney and First Lady Michelle Obama as she campaigned for then-President Barack Obama.

The energetic reporter enjoys the art of storytelling and holding the powerful accountable. Some of her stories have led to lawmakers reviewing loopholes in state law. The North Carolina Attorney General’s office also began a court case into a subject in one of her investigative pieces. Several of her stories, including one about a homeless honor student, moved a community to rally behind those less fortunate.

Beyond the Greensboro market, Faith was also part of a select group of journalists who TEGNA dispatched to cover the Ferguson protests in Missouri.

Faith started her career in Little Rock, Arkansas, at the TEGNA-owned station KTHV.

Faith brings a world of experience into the 11Alive newsroom. She was born and raised in Ghana before moving to the United States as a teenager. She studied in Spain while at Syracuse University and received a Bachelor of Science degree in International Relations and Family Studies. She went on to receive a Master of Arts degree from Columbia University in New York City.

Faith enjoys traveling the world with friends, visual and performing arts, cooking and reading.

She has also volunteered her time with different non-profits including Habitat for Humanity, Our House Women’s Shelter, and served as a board member for World Relief, a refugee resettlement nonprofit.

She’s excited about being in Georgia, reporting here and making Atlanta her new home.

Follow Faith on Twitter at: @ReporterFaith

Follow Faith on Facebook at: facebook.com/faithabubey

