Falcons 'BirdLady' gets ready for the Super Bowl

There are Atlanta Falcons fans, and then there's Carolyn Freeman.

Some might say Freeman, also known as the BirdLady, is a super fan, and as Gabrielle Dawkins found out, the BirdLady gives a whole new meaning to the phrase #RiseUp.

It's no secret who Carolyn Freeman's favorite team is. She's decked out from head to toe in the teams colors -- red, black, and silver.

For 18 years, she has dressed up in unique outfits and then heads to the game, all in effort to keep the crowd entertained.

After describing the last game as intense and a rejuvenating moment, she knows her team will walk away with the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the Super Bowl.

"These guys deserve it. They have put in the work. They've planted the collard greens, they picked them, they washed them, they cooked them. Now it's time to eat them," said Freeman.

Freeman wasn't always known as the Bird Lady. She was a former officer who says she almost died in a car accident and doctors tried to revive her.

"After the third time, they call it, they said, 'Time of death,' and they said, 'Oh, no, she's young. She's never had any heart problems. I think we're giving up,'" said Freeman.

She says that doctors prepped her to cut her ankle off, but she didn't want to do it. Ultimately, she had to learn how to walk again, with a little motivation.

"It's time to get over this pity party. I'm not going to die in this bed. 'No, Can't,' those are words that are not in my vocabulary, OK? So I thought, 'Hmm, I love football, I love the Falcons,'" said Freeman. "The Falcons are going to get me out of my bed."

She's raffling off a total of 25 Super Bowl tickets and she's taking 9 buses of people with her to the Super Bowl.

The ticket for the bus is $325.00 and it includes transportation, hotel stay, and tickets to several events, but not the Super Bowl.

Those who purchase a ticket will be entered into a draft to possibly win a ticket to the Super Bowl game.

"Meet me in Houston," said Freeman "BirdLady loves you."

(© 2017 WMAZ)