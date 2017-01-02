Falcons vs. Monster Trucks? Falcons win.

In the scheduling conflict between the Atlanta Falcons and the Monster Jam, the Falcons win.

Organizers of the Monster Jam sent the announcement Monday morning after the Falcons secured their playoff schedule:

"Due to the Atlanta Falcons’ recently scheduled home playoff game at the Georgia Dome, the Saturday, January 14, Monster Jam show has been rescheduled to Sunday, March 5, at 3:30 p.m"

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled March 5 show. Anyone unable to attend should contact your original point of purchase. Additional questions can be directed to the Georgia Dome Box Office at 800-653-8000.

There was already a March 4 show planned, so the new schedule means back-to-back Monster Jam events. Trucks and drivers are competing to be the Atlanta champion, including the following:

Saturday, March 4 & Sunday, March 5

Grave Digger driven by Adam Anderson

Max-D driven by Neil Elliott

Cleatus driven by Colt Stephens

El Toro Loco driven by Marc McDonald

Monster Energy driven by Damon Bradshaw

Hot Wheels driven by Scott Buetow

Time Flys driven by Kelvin Ramer

Wild Flower driven by Rosalee Ramer (Georgia Tech Student)

Razin Kane driven by Buddy Tompkins

Ice Cream Man driven by Roy Pridgeon

Bounty Hunter driven by Jim Creten

Scarlet Bandit driven by Dawn Creten

Obsessed driven by Eric Swanson

Obsession driven by Rick Swanson

The Falcons forced the reschedule in a 38-32 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The No. 2 seed in the NFC guarantees a first-round bye, pushing their first playoff game to January 14.

Fans in the Georgia Dome chanted “MVP, MVP!” during Matt Ryan's 331 yard, 4 touchdown performance.

