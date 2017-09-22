Amid high temps, fall officially arrives in Georgia

ELLIJAY, GA. - We’re not sure anyone noticed, but fall officially arrived in Georgia on Friday afternoon.

And despite 90-plus-degree temperatures, the signs are everywhere in Georgia's favorite fall destination vacation home rental spot, Ellijay, which is about 75 miles northwest of Atlanta.

T.J. and Company, a local business on the town square, was among the first to decorate. Soon, with the annual apple festival a couple of weeks away, pumpkins, hay bales, scarecrows and tourists will fill the square.

“Normally, this time of year it’s a little cooler,” said apple grower Andy Futch, who is already taking children on apple picking tours through his orchard, which yielded a bumper crop this year.

Futch's grandfather started the business in Gilmer County in 1947.

“I really like fall," he said. "I like it when it’s good and cold in the mornings and jacket weather, and then maybe take the jacket off about dinner, but I love fall weather.”

Stacey Stanley is a barber at City Barbershop, a business that is practically unchanged since it opened in the 1920s.

“It's quiet now, but it will be picking up with the new apples coming in and people coming to take them back home to the big city," she said. “It’s a fun time.”

