Family cars stolen during home burglary

ATLANTA - Police said a family of three was home when burglars entered their home and stole their cars.

It happened on the 600 block of Norfleet Road NW around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the father heard footsteps, went to investigate and saw three people run out of the house. The thieves stole a silver Audi Q7 and a green Lexus RX350.

No one was injured. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Atlanta Police.





Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

WXIA