Family, friends remember Shawty Lo, one year after his death

ATLANTA - Thursday, Sept. 21, marks the one-year anniversary of Atlanta rapper Shawty Lo’s death.

The renowned artist was killed in a single-car crash on I-285, when his vehicle slammed into a guardrail and caught fire. Two passengers in the car survived.

The hip-hop industry and the family of Shawty Lo, born Carlos Walker, remember his impact.

“He was a person who come from where you come from,” said Stuntman, an original member of Shawty Lo’s rap group D4L before his career took off as a solo artist. “And to get so much love like that, that’s unbelievable where we come from.”

D4L members are still grieving.

“We’ve been mourning him the whole year,” said Mook, another group member. “We haven’t gotten over him just being dead. I wish he could have gotten that type of love while he was still living.”

Family members said it feels like just yesterday when they got the call that Shawty Lo had died. The father of 11 children was well-loved throughout Atlanta, gaining worldwide success for hit songs such as “Dunn Dunn,” “Foolish,” “Laffy Taffy” and others.

“Today is really just a special day,” said Carlos Walker Jr. “A hard day really to try to process it and really accept that it’s really been a year.”

