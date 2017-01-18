Family of boy killed in dog attack: 'Logan made everyone around him a better person'

Logan Braatz was killed in a pit bull attack Tuesday morning.

After their devastating loss, the family of the 6-year-old boy killed in a dog attack has released a statement remembering the little boy.

On Tuesday, Logan Braatz and 5-year-old Syari Sanders were on their way to school when they and another student were attacked by a dog. Braatz died in the attack and Sanders was severely injured. The third student was also hurt, but was checked out and later released.

The day after the attack, Braatz’s family released a statement on the heartbreaking incident, thanking the community for their prayers and support but also asking for continued prayers for Sanders.

“As one would imagine, the Braatz family is devastated and attempting to deal with the greatest loss imaginable,” the statement read. “Logan was a wonderful little boy—energetic, happy, and full of joy. Logan simply made everyone around him a better person.”

His family described him as an “old soul” who loved sports – the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Bulldogs – and took care of everyone around him.

The statement went on to say that as the family continues to mourn their loss, they will also continue to push for answers to get to the bottom of what happened and how they can prevent another tragedy.

Many of you have been following the tragic and heartbreaking story of the young children who were attacked by dogs as they were on their way to school yesterday morning. Andrew Goldner and I of the Law Offices of Andrew E. Goldner, LLC have been asked to represent the family of the 6-year-old boy, Logan Braatz, who was mauled and tragically killed during this attack.

As one would imagine, the Braatz family is devastated and attempting to deal with the greatest loss imaginable. Logan was a wonderful little boy—energetic, happy, and full of joy. Logan simply made everyone around him a better person. Logan was a huge sports fan and loved the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Bulldogs. He was described by his family as an “old soul” who even at the young age of 6 took care of everyone around him.

We spent yesterday with the family and many members of the community who came together to show their support and exchange stories about Logan. A candlelight vigil was held last night. We hope this community outpouring has provided some amount of comfort for the Braatz family.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their well wishes and supportive comments, both public and private. Logan would have wanted us to express our support not only for Syari Sanders as she fights to recover from the injuries she also sustained in this attack, but also to the children, adults, and law enforcement who attempted to help he and Syari during and after the attacks. The family’s thoughts also remain with Ethan Dowdy, who suffered horrific injuries last month in Georgia in a similar dog attack.

The next few days are a time for mourning. After that, the Braatz family has asked us to get all of the answers for them regarding why and how this happened. There will be plenty of time in the days, weeks, and months to come to ask the hard questions about why this tragedy was allowed to happen, what could have been done to prevent it, and, importantly, what can be done to prevent another similar event.

The Braatz family has asked us to investigate all of the responsible parties and to hold those individuals accountable.

The outpouring of support in Georgia, and in fact all over the country, has been remarkable and many of you have asked what you can do to help. A You Caring page has been established to help them. Please donate what you can to help and share this page with others.

We ask you to keep the Braatz family in your thoughts and prayers. We also ask that you keep Syari in your thoughts and prayers.

The attack left the entire neighborhood shaken, and witnesses described the scene as chaotic to 11Alive. Several bystanders described rushing to the aid of both children, but were unable to help.

Investigators arrested and charged Cameron Tucker with two misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct as the owner of the dogs, but those charges were later upgraded. (More on the upgrade, here)

One dog was shot and another was captured by animal control.

