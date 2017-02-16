Family of mother charged in toddler's abuse: 'She's being railroaded'

A Marietta toddler remains on life support, while his parents, Shomari Holmes and Chantelle Driver, remain in jail, charged with child cruelty.

MARIETTA, Ga. -- Two parents face serious charges after their toddler they’re charged with beating died Thursday evening. But now, the family of the child’s mother is speaking out, saying she is, too, a victim of abuse.

Chantell Driver was charged, along with Shomari Holmes, with child abuse after their 21-month-old toddler Shomari, Jr. was sent to the hospital earlier this week.

According to arrest warrants, the boy's father admitted to police on Saturday that he beat his child. The warrant says he struck the boy in the head and ribs with a closed fist, causing internal bleeding. Driver was also charged after police said she knew Holmes was beating the boy but refused to call police.

But Driver’s father, Anthony, said his daughter is a good mother and did not witness the beating like police claim and is being “railroaded.”

"It's been very painful because this all happened from nowhere,” Anthony told 11Alive’s Ron Jones. “It's like a nightmare."

As court records show, Chantell was beaten in several incidents. Family said she worked from home and went to school. She told her family she was asleep at the time Holmes allegedly beat the child. When she woke up and realized what happened, she called for help, family said.

She didn't tell police because "she was scared she'd be portrayed as a bad mother," a family spokesperson said.

On Thursday, Anthony told 11Alive the family, who once got along well with Shomari, began to see a change in him.

"The father of the kid was actually welcomed into our household at one point. That's how close we all felt,” Anthony said. “Eventually we begin seeing signs symptoms that he wasn't a good boyfriend for my daughter."

He said his daughter began complaining to her family about how she was being abused by Shomari, and they even encouraged her to leave him.

"We all knew that he was pretty aggressive with her so we were trying to prevent exactly what happened,” Anthony said. “We were trying to prevent that from happening.”

Ultimately, she didn’t.

Little Shomari, Jr. died Thursday after clinging to life in the hospital for several days. Police have now upgraded the charges for Shomari’s father, accusing him of felony murder.

