ATLANTA - The family of a teen who was allegedly raped at a College Park mental health facility is suing the hospital.

The alleged incident happened on Feb. 16 at Anchor Hospital on Yorktowne Drive, when the 16-year-old girl told police she was showering in her private room when the suspect, identified as an 18-year-old white male, came in and assaulted her.

The victim said there was another teen girl who was looking out to make sure the suspect wasn’t caught.

The following day, according to the police report, the victim asked the girl lookout why she didn’t stop the attack.

"The unidentified female stated she thought it was consensual,” the report said.

In the report, the victim told police she did not want to identify the suspect because he apologized to her the following day. The victim’s mother, according to attorney L. Chris Stewart, immediately took the girl to police.

“What makes this case so egregious is that the victim was being treated for a sexual assault that happened to her in the sixth grade,” Stewart said Friday. “It’s mind-blowing that a child would be raped again at a place where she went for help.”

Neither Anchor Hospital nor its parent company, Universal Health Systems, responded to repeated phone and email requests for comment.

