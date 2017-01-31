Family remembers man killed in wrong-way crash as beloved father, nurturer

(Photo: Provided)

Kiiana Glover holds one of her five – and soon six – children she now must raise alone, without her husband.

On Monday, Kippy Glover was killed when a wrong-way driver him head on. The 44-year-old was a beloved father and volunteer coach of 3- and 4-year-olds. Neighbors and fellow parents knew him as “Coach Kip” and said he nurtured not only his own kids but everyone else’s.

Glover moved his family from Las Vegas for a better life here, but after his death they are trying to come to terms with the loss. Kiiana said she’ll have to tell their children what happened.

PHOTOS | Fatal wrong-way driver crash on I-85S at Jimmy Carter

“I have to sit there and explain to my children and my grandkids why he’s not coming home and my baby is not going to understand it,” she told 11Alive’s Duffie Dixon. “My 4-year-old worships the ground that he walks on, and he’s not going to be able to understand it. My 10-month-old – My baby won’t know who he is.”

Gwinnett County Police said 23-year-old Joshua Boon is the person responsible for the crash. Boone is accused of driving drunk and traveling north on I-85 South. Police said he collided head-on into Kippy, killing him. A family friend in the car with Kippy was also seriously injured in the crash. She’s in the hospital recovering from surgery.

Joshua Boone was charged iwth vehicular homicide after police say he drove the wrong way on I-85, crashed into a vehicle, and killed the driver.

Felicia Jones, Coach Kip’s mother-in-law, said the whole accident is senseless.

“I don’t understand when you have resources available like Uber and Lyft, if you’ve had a drink why are you behind the wheel,” she asked.

Boone was charged with homicide Tuesday, but the family wonders how the suspect was given bond and is already out of jail.

“For somebody to do something so stupid and reckless…for this man to be out on the street? That’s not fair,” Jones said.

Friends and family are now using crowd-sourcing site Gofundme.com to raise money to transport Kippy’s body back to Las Vegas where most of their family still lives.

