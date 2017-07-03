Family rescued from Chattahoochee River on Monday

THINKSTOCK

JOHN’S CREEK, Ga – A family was rescued on Chattahoochee River on Monday after one of their members became sick while floating down the river on inner tubes.

The rescue came around 7 pm on Monday between Medlock Bridge and the East Jones bridge. Five people were floating down the river when the Gwinnett Fire Department said the father began feeling weak and dizzy.

Both Gwinnett and John’s Creek fire personnel responded with their water rescue teams.

The father man was taken to shore at Medlock Bridge Park by the John’s Creek boat, where paramedics were waiting for evaluation and possible transport to the hospital.

The other four family members were escorted to a residential street by Gwinnett firefighters and given a courtesy ride back to East Jones Bridge Park.

The family had reportedly been on the river for several hours and had not yet made it to their destination at East Jones Bridge Park when the father became ill.



