Family suing MARTA, contractor said toddler's foot was mangled on escalator

ATLANTA, Ga. - Nearly a year ago, Sharonta Simpson’s life changed drastically during a trip at Vine City Marta Station.

She along with her three children were a faced with a terrifying obstacle when Simpson’s daughter Monique's jacket became caught in the comb of an escalator.

Three-year-old Monique suffered a traumatic amputation after her foot was mangled on that same escalator. Court documents allege mom struggled to help Monique for a significant amount of time.

Now the Simpson family has filed a negligence and wrongful act lawsuit against MARTA and Schindler Elevator Corporation.

The lawsuit, obtained by 11Alive from Fulton County Superior Court, was filed on February 17 by attorney Andrew Cash.

The complaint details the March 24, 2016 incident. Ultimately, the escalator was shut off by MARTA personnel, but extraction was difficult and prolonged due to the entrapment of Monique’s foot, the lawsuit states.

The complaint recounts the moments after Grady EMS arrived to help the toddler, but were unable to free Monique with equipment available to them.

The Atlanta Fire Department later used the Jaws of Life to free Monique, and she was then transported by Grady EMS to Egleston. Monique now requires a prosthesis and will for the remainder of her life.

Monique's parents are seeking to recover damages as reported in the complaint.

11Alive reached out to the Simpson family attorney, MARTA, and Schindler Elevator Corporation for . All parties have declined comment.

