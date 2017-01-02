Family: We know who raped and killed grandma

Julia McTure was found dead in her Atlanta apartment when her 9-year-old grandson woke up to use the restroom, according to family.

"I just know they are going to get caught. I just know it."

Kya McTure is confident she'll get justice for her mother. Forty-seven-year-old Julia McTure was found by her 9-year-old grandson Saturday morning in their Hollywood Road apartment. She was dead, with signs she had been strangled.

"These guys are going to get caught and she's going to get her justice, because nobody deserves this," Kya said.

While police have not made any arrests, the family believes they know who raped and killed her mother. They suspect two acquaintances who had been at the home earlier in the day.

Kya had spoken to her mother just hours before her body was discovered. "It's just amazing from that time to that time that I'm never going to see my mom again. Never," she said. Julia is described as kind and gentle. She would help everyone she could in her Atlanta neighborhood.

"She loved everyone. She would give you her last. And she would not think twice about it," Kya said.

Julia had taken in her 9-year-old grandson. He was home at the time of the murder and discovered her body when he woke up to use the restroom. He ran to neighbors for help, telling them his grandmother had been raped and murdered.

Kya said her mother would have protected the 9-year-old boy. "That was her son that she could never have. And that's exactly what she described him as, 'My son,' instead of her grandson."

Atlanta Police responded to the crime scene at 5:40 Saturday morning. An investigator with the medical examiner's office said the injuries were "consistent with possible strangulation." An official cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Now Kya is pregnant with her own son, and said the family will remember their grandmother.

"She will never meet him, but I will install her name in his name some kind of way to remember her," she said.

Atlanta Police say if anyone has information about the crime, you can call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477. You can also submit an anonymous tip by sending a text to "CRIMES" (274637).

