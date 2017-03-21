WXIA
Fatal crash on NB I-75 in Cartersville; all lanes blocked

A fatal crash in Cartersville has all lanes blocked.

Catherine Park and Crash Clark, WXIA 8:08 AM. EDT March 21, 2017

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. -- A fatal crash on northbound Interstate 75 just before Canton Highway, in Cartersville, has all lanes blocked.

Use Highway 41/Cobb Parkway as an alternate.

