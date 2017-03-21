Close Fatal crash on NB I-75 in Cartersville; all lanes blocked A fatal crash in Cartersville has all lanes blocked. Catherine Park and Crash Clark, WXIA 8:08 AM. EDT March 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. -- A fatal crash on northbound Interstate 75 just before Canton Highway, in Cartersville, has all lanes blocked.Use Highway 41/Cobb Parkway as an alternate.Stay with 11Alive for updates. Tweets by 11AliveTraffic © 2017 WXIA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFAA Breaking News One dead after shooting in Barrow County 'Cosby' kids reuniting in Atlanta will make you feel nostalgic 16-year-old girl died of starvation Teacher in jail after massive Hall County drug bust Family sees stranger dump chemical on child's playset New ads for 6th district seat put under 'truth test' Woman caught on video hitting dog with frying pan Serious two car accident blocks 411 in Bartow Inside the alleged human trafficking Sandy Springs mansion More Stories Police: 3-year-old boy accidentally dropped off at… Mar 20, 2017, 1:30 p.m. Mayoral candidate on mental illness claim: ‘My heart… Mar 20, 2017, 1:18 p.m. Teen makes history with right to run for city council Feb. 9, 2017, 6:53 p.m.
