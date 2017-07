(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

Cobb County Police are investigating a fatal accident at I-75 north and Chastain Road.

The crash happened at around 6:55 Thursday morning.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said a red Mazda sedan drove off the road and into a retention pond. Delays are expected in the area.

