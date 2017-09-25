Father charged in 3-month-old daughter's murder appears in court

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – Charles Hamilton, a father who is charged in his 3-month-old daughter’s murder, made his first court appearance Monday.

Hamilton, 44, was arrested Sept. 23 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after he stepped off a Delta Air Lines flight from the Dominican Republic.

Gwinnett County Police have charged him with murder, cruelty to children and aggravated assault in connection to his infant daughter, Adriana Hamilton’s death.

The judge scheduled his probable cause hearing for Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 8:30 a.m.

No bond has been set.

© 2017 WXIA-TV