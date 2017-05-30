Father of suspect in vehicular homicide: My son is innocent

Garrett Ingram, father of Demarcus Mosley, who is accused of vehicular homicide. WXIA

ATLANTA – The father of a man accused of vehicular homicide over the weekend said his son is innocent.

“He didn’t steal no car,” said Garrett Ingram, father of Demarcus Mosley, on Tuesday. Mosley is accused of stealing a Chevy Malibu near West End Mall on Sunday and then crashing into a Ferrari that killed a 32-year-old Stockton, Calif., mother.

Mosley waived his court appearance on Tuesday. Ingram said he was not allowed to see his son.

“I just want to know if my son is OK,” Ingram said. “It’s bad what happened, but everyone who knows him knows he’s a good kid.”

Janae Rice was visiting Atlanta and was in the Ferrari’s passenger seat when Mosley slammed into the car. The Ferrari’s driver and Mosley survived, but Rice was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rice was the mother of a 12-year-old boy.

Police said Mosley, 25, stole the Malibu near Peters Street in southwest Atlanta when undercover officers tried to pull him over. That’s when officers said Mosley took off at a high rate of speed, ran a red light a block later and T-boned the Ferrari.

"I just want to see my son’s face,” Ingram said. “I don’t know what to say or what to do. Something ain’t right.”

