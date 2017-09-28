Father of man killed in hit and run offering $20K reward

All images courtesy of the family of Nikolas Truskosky.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA. - The father of a man who was killed early Wednesday morning in a Rockdale County hit and run is offering a $20,000 reward leading to the driver’s arrest and conviction.

The family of Nikolas Truskosky, 26, said he was killed when he was crossing Highway 138 in front of a Sonic restaurant. Police said the victim was struck by what was described as a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup, whose driver kept going after the incident.

“Nikolas was a father of a 4-year-old son and he's never going to see him grow up, watch him graduate, see him go to college or see how his life turns out,” said John Truskosky, Nikolas' father. “His life was taken from him by somebody who could have stopped, offered assistance and may have saved my son’s life.”

The truck should have front-end damage that includes a missing part of its chrome grill and the Toyota emblem.

Zach Truskosky said his brother was following his normal routine on Wednesday, heading to his job.

“He was always laughing,” Zach Truskosky said. “He had a really loud, high-pitched laugh, so you knew he was there when anything was going on.

“He was real good guy,” he said. “He wanted to be everyone’s friend, and never wanted anything bad to happen to anybody.”

Besides their loss, Nikolas’ family is having a hard time adjusting to the fact that the driver didn’t stop to offer help.

“Everybody has accidents and it could have been just an accident, but at that point they made it a crime and just left him there to die,” John Truskosky said. “I don’t care what the situation is. That is just not a forgivable situation.”

