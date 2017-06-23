Fayette Co. Sheriff describes "Trojan Horse" move

"Just a little bit of investigation lead us to believe this may be one of our suspects trying to leave the scene," Sheriff Babb said. "She was operating a silver Chevrolet sedan. I drive a silver Chevrolet sedan. So, what we basically did was, we did

WXIA 3:53 PM. EDT June 23, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories