Fantasy 5 winner Bradley Payne and his wife.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- A Fayetteville veteran and retired truck driver is $666,595 richer after hitting the jackpot in a recent Fantasy 5 drawing, according to Georgia lottery officials.

Bradley Payne and Alganesh Gebremeskel matched all five numbers of the June 4 drawing, splitting the staggering $1.3 million prize. The winning numbers were 7-14-21-24-38.

Payne said he was out running errands when he stopped to purchase at K&R Food Mart on Senoia Road in Fairburn. It wasn't until later, when he checked his numbers, that he realized he'd won. Payne said he was ecstatic.

"I was smiling and jumping for joy," he said. "When I told my life, she didn't believe me."

The 63-year-old plans to use his prize money to pay off some bills and use the rest to relocate to St. Petersburg, Fla.

"I've been trying to get back down there since I retired," he told lottery officials. "I'm grateful."

Payne claimed his prize last week at the Georgia Lottery headquarters.

The winner of the second ticket, Alganesh Gebremeskel, came forward Wednesday. A Texaco Hop, on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain sold him that second winning ticket.



