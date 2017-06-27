FBI searches for bandanna bandit suspected in 2 bank robberies

MARIETTA, Ga. -- Authorities are on the hunt for a bandanna bandit who they said is responsible for two bank robberies in the north metro area.

The FBI said she hit two banks -- one in Marietta and another in Sandy Springs.

Investigators said around 3:25 p.m. on June 16, the unidentified woman entered a Wells Fargo Bank at 602 Roswell Street in Marietta and demanded money. She struck again, 10 days later, around 4:26 p.m. at a PNC Bank at 5640 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

Each time, investigators said, surveillance cameras caught the woman entering the bank before approaching a teller with a demand note announcing the robbery. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, authorities said the suspect left the bank without incident.

Surveillance video from the incidents show the woman wearing a bandanna during the time of the alleged robberies. The suspect is thought to be between the ages of 25 and 35.

The FBI, Marietta Police and Sandy Springs Police are all working to identify the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Photos | Do you recognize this bandanna bandit?

