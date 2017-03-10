FBI: Thousands of credit cards stolen by group in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA. -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for a group from the metro Atlanta area that's stolen thousands of credit card numbers.

According to the FBI, the group, which is operating out of Cobb and Gwinnett counties, has used the stolen credit card information to buy thousands of dollars of gift cards from stores around Atlanta.

The Atlanta Division of the FBI has released a photo of one of the suspects in connection with the fraud.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta office of the FBI at 404-679-9000.

